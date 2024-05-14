Tuesday, May 14, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveScience and Technology

Iran’s Knowledge-Based Push in Petroleum Production

By IFP Editorial Staff

Amidst a provincial visit by Roohollah Dehqani, the Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy to the city of Qazvin in western Tehran, a significant stride in technological advancement was unveiled as the production line for petroleum hydrocarbons was inaugurated and set into motion.

The newly established production lines within this technological complex are geared towards the extraction and refinement of paraffin, vaseline, and futsaville from oil cuttings, employing cutting-edge methodologies.

One of the key innovations driving this process is the utilization of a nanostructured catalyst, a breakthrough technology that not only enhances efficiency but also mitigates environmental impact.

Unlike conventional methods, this nanostructured catalyst offers a sustainable approach to hydrocarbon production, devoid of the drawbacks associated with current methodologies.

The commencement of this production line marks a testament to the collaborative efforts of knowledge-based individuals, underscoring the pivotal role of innovation in driving progress within the petroleum industry.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks