The newly established production lines within this technological complex are geared towards the extraction and refinement of paraffin, vaseline, and futsaville from oil cuttings, employing cutting-edge methodologies.

One of the key innovations driving this process is the utilization of a nanostructured catalyst, a breakthrough technology that not only enhances efficiency but also mitigates environmental impact.

Unlike conventional methods, this nanostructured catalyst offers a sustainable approach to hydrocarbon production, devoid of the drawbacks associated with current methodologies.

The commencement of this production line marks a testament to the collaborative efforts of knowledge-based individuals, underscoring the pivotal role of innovation in driving progress within the petroleum industry.