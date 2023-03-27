Iran’s Kharrazi says his recent visit to Syria and Lebanon was coordinated with Foreign Ministry 

Kharrazi added that the trip was aimed at gaining a strategic insight into the situation in the two countries.

He also expressed regret about claims by some people that he visited Lebanon and Syria without coordination with the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Kharrazi underlined this shows that those who made the claims are unaware of the plans that are devised in Iran regarding foreign relations.

He said that naturally, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is responsible for resolving top security issues of the country while the tasks of proposing strategies and implementing the foreign policy have respectively been assigned to the Foreign Policy Strategic Council and the Foreign Ministry.

The head of Iran’s Foreign Policy Strategic Council further said making such false allegations do not serve the interests of the country.