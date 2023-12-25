Iranian military advisor killed in Israeli raid in Syria 

The advisor, who has been identified as Seyyed Razi Mousavi, was a veteran member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, IRGC.

The attack happened in the Zeynabiyeh neighborhood, a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Seyed Razi Mousavi was a companion of martyred commander of IRGC Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani.

The Zionist regime has carried out huge numbers of air attacks against Syria over the past years. Syria has condemned the attacks as a violation of its sovereignty and has complained to the UN several times.

Iranian military personnel are in Syria on an advisory mission at the request of the Syrian government.