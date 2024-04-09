Syria’s Assad urges reinforcing anti-Israel front following Iran mission raid

Seven Iranian military advisors were killed in Israel’s attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus last Monday.

Assad, in a meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his entourage, said economic and humanitarian support for the Palestinians is a human, Islamic, Arab and international duty.

He also noted that the uptick in the Israeli regime’s attacks on Syria is a sign of “insanity and extreme disarray within the Zionist regime”.

Pointing to the situation in Palestine, Assad said Israel is now facing the most unprecedented deep hatred on part of the world’s public opinion and governments, even among its friends and allies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in turn, said Iran has conveyed its message to the US as a staunch supporter of the Zionist regime which is “directly responsible for the crimes and atrocities of Israel.”

Pointing to Israel’s missile attack on the Iranian mission in Damascus, Amirabdollahian said that Iran will definitely respond to the Zionist regime and will punish it.

Amirabdollahin then spoke about the situation in Gaza and the recent visits by the leaders of the Palestinian movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad to Iran, saying the resistance front is prepared to continue standing up to the aggression by the Zionist regime.

The top Iranian diplomat however underlined that the humanitarian situation of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank requires the attention and immediate action of the international community due to “Israel’s brutal war crimes” and the continuation of the siege of Gaza.

Amirabdollahian also in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad said the Zionist regime attack on Iran’s mission in Damascus proved that this regime does not adhere to any international standards and any human values.

Amirabdollahian added we made all the countries of the world aware of the Zionist regime’s crossing of all red lines and violations of laws, treaties and international laws.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad for his part noted that this terrorist crime by Israel has all the hallmarks of a war crime and violation of all principles of international law.

Mekdad said the military aggression by Israel against the Iranian Embassy and Syrian infrastructure facilities is not separate from the events and “crimes of Israel” in Gaza.

He noted however that the Israeli regime’s crime will not go unanswered.

The two top diplomats then inaugurated the new Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital.