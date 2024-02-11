Palestinians have plans for post-war era in Gaza and West Bank: Iran FM

Amirabdollahian deemed the Gaza issue as the most crucial at both regional and international levels, adding Tehran and Damascus share a common position and a practical approach in supporting the Palestinian cause. He considered Syria to be in the front lines of the axis of resistance.

Referring to the extensive diplomatic efforts of Iran in the past four months to support the Palestinian nation and halt the war against Gaza, Amirabdollahian emphasized: “We have consistently declared our firm position regarding Palestine and the current crisis in Gaza. In response to messages and positions from the U.S. and in the course of negotiations with the British foreign secretary, we have emphasized that the war in Gaza is not the solution, and the genocide of Palestinians must cease immediately.”

“If the U.S. is sincere in its claims that it does not seek to expand the scope of the war in the region, it should cease supporting the Zionist regime. If America stops supporting the Zionist regime, this regime will not be able to continue the war against Gaza even for a single day.”

He emphasized that the resistance in Palestine is strong and powerful, and added: “Those who initially sought to destroy Hamas have now included Hamas as a reality in their political strategies and as a negotiating party in the ceasefire talks.”

Amirabdollahian considered the Palestinian resistance strong in the field and having constructive initiatives in the political field as well.

“Our assessment is that the Palestinian nation and resistance groups will not succumb to the pressures and excessive demands of the Israeli regime or any other parties. The Palestinians have ideas for the post-war Gaza and West Bank, and are able to determine their own future,” the top diplomat said.

Al-Assad, for his part, thanked Iran for supporting Damascus and its stability and security.

He added: “What the Islamic Republic of Iran has done in the past four months in support of Palestine has once again proved to the world that Iran does not just talk, but does act.”

He further stated: “What happened in Palestine in these few months, strengthened the spirit of resistance in the Arab world.”

The president emphasized that Damascus’s support for the resistance and Palestine is a historical position, and that the resistance has taken root in Syria, and this policy will not change.