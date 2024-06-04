Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Iran acting FM meets with Syrian pres., talks Gaza 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's acting Foreign Minister, Ali Baqeri, met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus where the two sides discussed regional developments including Gaza.

During the meeting, Assad emphasized the importance of resistance against occupiers as a fundamental principle and strategic option.

He also condemned the Zionist regime’s intensified attacks on the Palestinian people in response to resistance.

The Iranian acting foreign minister, for his part, affirmed that Iran-Syria relations will remain deep and strategic, adding that the ties are based on strong principles and sincere common interests.

At the end of his day-long visit to Beirut, Bagheri arrived in Damascus on Tuesday.

