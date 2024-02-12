Iran’s Amirabdollahian affirms solidarity with Damascus, says Iranian military advisors to stay in Syria

Amirabdollahian was speaking to in a presser in Damascus on Sunday, adding Iranian military advisors will keep staying in Syria.

Emphasizing the commitment to combat terrorism, Amirabdollahian affirmed Iran’s dedication to standing by Syria in the fight against terrorism.

Strongly condemning the presence of American military forces in a part of Syria, Amirabdollahian emphasized that the security of regional countries is a common concern for both Iran and Syria.

He reiterated Iran’s commitment to supporting Syria in the fight against terrorism, echoing the strong stance taken during years of collaboration in countering terrorism.

Amirabdollahian paid tribute to the martyrs of Iran and Syria, specifically mentioning recent attacks by the Zionist regime in Syria.

He declared that no action of the Zionist regime has gone unanswered in the region, highlighting the current challenges faced by Israel in Gaza.

Also addressing the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza, Amirabdollahian stressed the necessity of a political solution to avoid war and halt the ongoing genocide committed by the Zionists.