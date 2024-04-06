Iranian consulate in Damascus resumes operation after Israeli airstrike 

The Iranian Embassy in Damascus says the new consular section is next to the previous building.

The Israeli attack on the consular section of Iran martyred 13 people including 7 Iranian military advisors.

The bodies of the military advisors were repatriated and a funeral was held for them on Friday.

Their funeral coincided with International Quds Day rallies in Iran that saw huge crowds participating in the procession.

The participants called for revenge against the Zionist regime.

Iran has vowed to respond to the deadly Israeli airstrike.

At the formal invitation of the Syrian government, Iran has kept its advisory military mission in the country to help Damascus fight terror groups.