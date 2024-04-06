Saturday, April 6, 2024
Iran’s IRGC vows will hand Israel ‘regretful punishment’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) released a statement on Saturday, stressing that the Israeli regime will get a ‘regretful punishment’ over its recent deadly strike on the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria.

The statement came in reaction to the Israeli regime’s missile strikes on Iran’s consular building in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday which killed seven Iranian military advisors affiliated with the IRGC’s Quds Force.

The IRGC assured the Iranians it will surely punish the Israeli regime for the attack.

The statement read, “The national demand for the remorseful punishment of the criminal Zionist enemy will be realized by God’s grace.”

The IRGC also hailed millions of Iranians who took part in the Quds Day rallies in support of Palestine across the country on Friday, when the seven assassinated military advisors were also commemorated.

