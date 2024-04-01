IRGC issues statement on martyrdom of Iranian military personnel in Israel’s attack in Syria

The statement said: “Following the irreparable defeats of the murderous Zionist regime against the Palestinian resistance and the resistance of the people of Gaza as well as its humiliation thanks to the strong will of the fighters of the Islamic Resistance Front in the region, on Monday evening, the warplanes of the fake Zionist regime committed a new crime by firing missiles at the consulate building of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus.”

It added, “As a result of this crime, brave defenders of the holy shrine General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and General Hadi Haji Rahimi, commanders and war veterans of the sacred defense and Iran’s senior military advisers in Syria together with five other officers who accompanied them, were martyred.”

The IRGC strongly condemned the crime and extended congratulations and condolences to the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and the commander in chief of the armed forces of Iran as well as their families, companions and the Iranian people.