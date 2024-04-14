Sunday, April 14, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

IRGC commander: Iran’s next response against any Zionist aggression will be stronger

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Salami

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has warned that the Israeli regime will get a tougher response if it reacts to the Iranian retaliatory operation on occupied territories on Sunday.

Iran hit several locations inside the Israeli-occupied territories overnight on Sunday in a massive drone and missile attack in response to the Israeli aggression against the Iranian consular building in the Syrian capital Damascus in early April that left seven IRGC military advisors killed.

The top commander said Iran managed to penetrate the “deep and multi-layered” defense system that has been established with US support, only through the “ingenuity in the planning.”

“Dozens of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles broke the apparently deep layers of defense and struck our targets in the Zionist regime’s territory,” he stated.

The IRGC commander in chief said the Iranian operation, dubbed True Promise, “achieved more success than expected,” citing field reports on the strikes.

In a stern warning, General Salami said, “From now on, if the Zionist regime attacks our interests, assets, senior figures, or citizens from any point, we will retaliate against the aggression from Iran.”

Senior Iranian officials have clarified that the Sunday operation was more of a warning than reprisal, stating that Iran had toned down its operation initially scheduled to be much stronger.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks