IRGC commander: Iran’s next response against any Zionist aggression will be stronger

Iran hit several locations inside the Israeli-occupied territories overnight on Sunday in a massive drone and missile attack in response to the Israeli aggression against the Iranian consular building in the Syrian capital Damascus in early April that left seven IRGC military advisors killed.

The top commander said Iran managed to penetrate the “deep and multi-layered” defense system that has been established with US support, only through the “ingenuity in the planning.”

“Dozens of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles broke the apparently deep layers of defense and struck our targets in the Zionist regime’s territory,” he stated.

The IRGC commander in chief said the Iranian operation, dubbed True Promise, “achieved more success than expected,” citing field reports on the strikes.

In a stern warning, General Salami said, “From now on, if the Zionist regime attacks our interests, assets, senior figures, or citizens from any point, we will retaliate against the aggression from Iran.”

Senior Iranian officials have clarified that the Sunday operation was more of a warning than reprisal, stating that Iran had toned down its operation initially scheduled to be much stronger.