Top comdr.: Iran to retaliate in kind if oil tankers stolen

“When [Iran’s] oil [industry] was nationalized, the British left Iran. They themselves went to Iraq and sent Indian workers back to India,” said Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the Naval Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“In order to be able to sell oil, the Iranian government had to load three Iranian oil tankers. When the tankers arrived in the Indian Ocean, the British seized all three,” said the top commander.

Then the Shah of Iran gave two tankers to the UK as ransom in order to secure the release of the remaining one, general Tanksiri explained.

“But if today they steal our oil or intercept our oil tankers anywhere in the world, we will respond in kind. Gone are the days when foreign powers would act like bullies to plunder Iranian people’s wealth,” he added.