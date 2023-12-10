Iran president says Syria foiled US, Israeli plots

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous in Tehran on Saturday.

“The enmity of the US and Zionist regime towards Syria was rooted in resistance of the Syrian government and nation and the defeat of their plots, particularly regarding the collapse of the terrorist-Takfiri groups,” the Iranian president said.

He added that the Palestinian resistance groups succeeded in disgracing Israel and its main accomplice — the United States — over the past 60 days despite lack of air and sea forces.

The Israeli regime failed to achieve any of its goals except for the killing of innocent women and children, he noted.

“If it were not for the intelligence, military, security, financial and media assistance of the US, the Zionist regime would have collapsed by now,” Raisi emphasized.

He stated the unprecedented wrath and hatred towards Israel and its allies in the world public opinion proved Iran’s right stance over the past 43 years on the fake and criminal nature of the regime.

The Iranian president emphasized that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ operation against Israel — known as Operation Al-Aqsa Storm — has expanded the borders of the resistance front from the region to the whole world.

“We have no doubt that just as the nations of Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon achieved victory against the United States and its allies, the Palestinian people will also emerge victorious in this battle,” Raisi pointed out.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Israel has killed nearly 17,800 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza since. More than 48,780 people have been wounded as well.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi pointed to deep-rooted and strategic relations between Tehran and Damascus and stressed the importance of accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements.

Iran and Syria enjoy broad capacities to further expand bilateral cooperation in the economic, commercial and political fields, he said, expressing hope that the two sides would draw plans to make use of their potential as soon as possible.

The Syrian prime minister, for his part, described his current visit to Tehran as a turning point for bilateral strategic ties.

Arnous said the agreements signed between Tehran and Damascus during his trip, particularly in the financial, banking, energy, tourism and trade sectors, showed that the two sides are determined to further improve cooperation.