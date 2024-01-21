Sunday, January 21, 2024
Iran says to preserve military advisors in Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says Tehran will keep its military advisors in Syria to fight terrorism, one day after the assassination of five Iranian forces in Damascus in an Israeli attack.

In a message on the X social network on the assassination of Iranian military advisors in Damascus, Amirabdollahian said, “Iranian military advisors’ activities to fight terrorism and ensure regional security will continue with a vengeance.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, “The Israeli regime is terrorist groups’ main accomplice and the number-one threat to security in the region.”

Referring to Israel’s bloody war on Gaza, he said,  “Indubitably, the Zionists cannot make up for their defeat against the willpower of the people of Gaza with such cowardly acts of terror.”

Five Iranian forces with the Islamic Revolution Gaurds Corps (IRGC) were assassinated in the Israeli air raid on Al Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus on Saturday.

Iran says its anti-terror military advisors are deployed in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government.

