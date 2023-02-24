Iran’s FM to visit Russia soon for talks on closer cooperation

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani made the announcement in an interview with Russia’s Sputnik News Agency, without giving an exact date.

He said Tehran-Moscow relations play an important and decisive role in creating balance in the energy market, and that the two sides can enhance their cooperation in this sector.

Shared Iranian and Russian opposition to America’s unilateralism in the region and the entire world serves as the basis for the expansion of their relations, the official added.

Iran-Russia ties, he added, remain on the right track and will be promoted based on their interests in all areas.

Kanaani once again dismissed allegations leveled by the US and some European governments against Iran-Russia defense ties, saying such accusations serve political purposes and are sheer lies.

He was referring to claims that Iran sells drones to Russia for use in the war on Ukraine.

The official said Iran’s ties with Ukraine has been affected by the West’s politicking and political pressures, urging Kiev to be vigilant against Western media provocations.

The countries that sell weapons worth tens of billions of dollars to one of the parties to the conflict should know that such an approach will not help end the crisis, he said in reference to the Western countries supporting Ukraine against Russia.