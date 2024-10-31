Iran atomic chief: Russia commits to cooperation on phases 2 and 3 of Bushehr nuclear power plant

The statement was made by Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Eslami noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his meeting with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, reiterated Russia’s commitment to the long-overdue project, emphasizing that it remains a top priority for Russia.

“Putin stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations through formal agreements, ensuring the upward trend in trade and economic relations, and maintaining active bilateral commissions,” Eslami said.

During the meeting with Pezeshkian, Putin affirmed the necessity of expanding cooperation through infrastructure development within the North-South Corridor and establishing free trade between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, according to the AEOI head.

Project Manager Massoud Nasouri has provided an update on the ongoing construction efforts for phases 2 and 3 of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, reporting significant progress.

He said approximately 4,000 personnel are currently engaged in the project, with ongoing recruitment and training of specialized staff for future operations.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant, which began operations in 2011, has been a cornerstone of Iran’s nuclear energy program for peaceful purposes and a hallmark of the collaboration between Iran and Russia, despite at-times rocky path and complaints from both sides.