Iranian Consulate in Kazan protests violent arrest of Iranian students by Russian police

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Consulate in the Russia city of Kazan has announced the release of two Iranian students who were violently arrested by local police, saying it has written a letter of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry to denounce the move.

The diplomatic mission assured the Iranian community in Kazan that it will continue to pursue the matter until those responsible for the incident are held accountable.

The Iranian consulate explained the incident occurred on Friday morning, at Kazan Federal University’s visa extension center, where students from various countries, including Iran, had gathered to renew their visas.

A dispute among the students led to the activation of the center’s alarm system, prompting police intervention. The situation escalated, resulting in the “unprofessional and inhumane” treatment of the Iranian students and their subsequent arrest.

In response, the Iranian Consulate took immediate action, including sending a consular representative to the detention center, issuing a formal protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry, and demanding explanations from Kazan Federal University officials.

Meetings were also held with university representatives, police officials, and the affected students to address the incident and ensure their safety.

