Iran, Russia FMs voice support for Syria in fighting terrorists

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov engaged in a telephone conversation on Saturday afternoon, discussing significant regional and international issues, particularly recent developments in Syria.

They deemed it essential to pursue the matter within the framework of the Astana Process and emphasized the need for coordination among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the three guarantor countries of this process.

The Iranian foreign minister recalled the responsibility of the international community in confronting the ominous phenomenon of terrorism. He characterized recent activities of terrorist groups within Syrian territory as part of a plot by the Zionist regime and the United States aimed at destabilizing the West Asian region.

Araghchi stressed the necessity for heightened vigilance and greater coordination among Iran, Russia, and regional countries, particularly Syria’s neighbors, to thwart this dangerous conspiracy and counter terrorist actions in Syria and the region.

The Russian foreign minister also shared his assessment of recent developments in Syria, highlighting the importance of coordinating efforts among all parties to combat terrorism and maintaining close consultations between the two countries.

The Syrian army said on Saturday dozens of its soldiers had been killed in a major attack by Takfiri terrorists who swept into the city of Aleppo, forcing the army to redeploy.