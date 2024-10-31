Upcoming Russia-Iran treaty to include closer defense collaboration: Moscow

“The treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran that is being prepared will become a serious factor in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations,” Lavrov told state television on Thursday.

He said the agreement is being prepared for signing “in the near future”.

Russia has announced it expects Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Moscow before the end of the year.

“It will confirm the parties’ desire for closer cooperation in the field of defense and interaction in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global levels,” Lavrov added.

He did not specify what form the defense ties would take.

The comprehensive cooperation agreement aims to enhance cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Iran and Russia have maintained a strategic partnership for many years, with collaboration spanning various fields such as energy, defense, and trade.

Both countries have faced international sanctions and have worked together to mitigate their impact on their respective economies.