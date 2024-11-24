Comprehensive partnership deal between Moscow, Tehran to cover defense, security sphere: Russian Deputy FM

“Concerning the contents of the mentioned founding document, I would elect not to disclose details earlier. I would only note it will meet challenges and requirements of our time and cover almost all current and promising spheres of Russian-Iranian cooperation, including defense and security,” Rudenko said.

The similar document of 2001 contained relevant provisions in a more concise way, the deputy minister stated.

“The nature of interaction changed notably over the past two decades, with absolute different dynamics and quality obtained,” the diplomat stressed.

“The regional situation has not become simpler also. We are closely coordinating approaches with our Iranian friends and take necessary measures to strengthen peace and security,” he added.

Iran and Russia have maintained a strategic partnership for many years, with collaboration spanning various fields such as energy, defense, and trade.

Both countries have faced international sanctions and have worked together to mitigate their impact on their respective economies.