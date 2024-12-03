Iran, Russia presidents pledge support for Syria amid resurgence of terrorism

Pezeshkian and Putin discussed the latest developments in Syria on the phone on Monday.

“While the establishment of a ceasefire in Lebanon had created a glimmer of hope for peace in the region, the activities of terrorist groups in northern Syria, with the support of the Zionist regime, have once again put the region on high alert”, President Pezeshkian said.

“We believe that the recent events are part of a dangerous plan by the United States and the Zionist regime to disrupt the geopolitical landscape of the region in favor of the Zionists”, he added, stressing that the plan however will not move forward in light of unity and cooperation among regional countries.

Pezeshkian also praised Russia’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region and supporting the territorial integrity of Syria, telling Putin that he is aware of his extensive efforts and actions to control the situation in the region and assist in resolving the crisis in Syria.

“I express the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for any cooperation with Russia in this regard”, the Iranian president stated.

Putin, for his part, stated that Russia fully agrees with Iran’s assessment regarding the resurgence of terrorism in northern Syria, adding that the continuation of this situation is detrimental to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, posing a threat to regional security as well.

“We believe that the decision-makers shaping the current events in northern Syria are not the terrorists but their supporters. In such circumstances, Russia is determined to engage and cooperate with Iran to assist the legitimate and official government of Syria in combating terrorist groups”, the president continued.

The Russian president also stressed the need for using all available diplomatic channels to control the situation and prevent the spread of terrorism in the region, saying “In this regard, besides consulting with the United Nations Security Council, we have proposed holding an emergency meeting within the Astana format this week to discuss the developments in Syria.”

Iran and Russia have been the main backers of Syria since the outbreak of foreign-sponsored militancy in March 2011.

In 2017, Syrian forces, backed by Iran and Russia, scored a monumental victory over the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group. However, the country’s northern parts remained under control of militants and foreign occupation forces.

In late November, terror outfits, led by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Shams (HTS), launched their largest attack in Syria in years, taking control of parts of Aleppo, and advancing southward on the city of Hama.