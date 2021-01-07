Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Rise to 56,000: Ministry

In a press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,360 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,268,263. So far, Lari added, 1,050,553 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital. Lari said 4,745 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more […]

In a press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,360 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,268,263.

So far, Lari added, 1,050,553 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,745 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,993,502 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently the four cities of Sari, Amol, Ramsar and Northern Savadkooh are in the “red” zone, 43 cities are in the “orange zone” and 401 are in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.