Iran’s COVID-19 Deaths Hit All-Time High: 200 Die in 24 Hours

Iran has confirmed 200 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, an all-time high number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

Health Ministry spokeswoman says the record-high number of deaths raise the overall death toll to 11,931.

In her press briefing, Sima-Sadat Lari also confirmed 2,637 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 245,688.

According to the spokeswoman, 207,000 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,270 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,846,793 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

Lari added that Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Kermanshah, Kurdistan, Ilam, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, and Khorasan Razavi are considered as “red zones”.

Tehran, Isfahan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Alborz, Kerman, Yazd, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hamadan, and Ardabil are also in danger zone.