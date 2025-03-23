China considering joining Ukraine peacekeeping mission: Die Welt

China has positioned itself as a neutral party to Russia’s war against Ukraine, but has remained a key ally of Russia throughout the full-scale invasion.

“The inclusion of China in a ‘coalition of the willing’ could potentially increase Russia’s acceptance of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine,” an unnamed EU diplomatic source told Die Welt.

The source described the situation as “delicate.”

Chinese diplomats are exploring Europe’s openness to Beijing’s participation in the coalition, EU diplomatic sources claimed.

The “coalition of the willing” is a group of allied countries led by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. The coalition aims to provide security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, possibly including a contingent of troops that would reinforce the Ukrainian military.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected the idea of European or NATO troops in Ukraine.

European leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, are set to meet in Paris on March 27 to continue discussing a peace plan and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Leaders part of the coalition have not shared any details of China’s potential involvement in the process.

Chinese officials on March 18 signaled Beijing’s willingness to take part in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

Russia’s main economic partner in recent years has been China due to Western sanctions.

Russia and China continue to hold joint military drills, along with other allies such as Belarus and Iran. China partook in a military drill with Russia and Iran on March 11 in the Gulf of Oman.