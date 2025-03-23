Media WireMiddle East

Gaza’s confirmed death toll surges past 50,000: Health Ministry

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Dozens more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to more than 50,006, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said in a statement on Sunday.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 41 people have been confirmed killed and 61 wounded by Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.

These casualties bring the total number of Palestinians killed since the war began 17 months ago to 50,021, with 113,274 wounded, according to the ministry.

Numerous victims are still trapped under the wreckage where rescuers cannot reach them, it added.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the tiny territory.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks