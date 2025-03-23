Gaza’s confirmed death toll surges past 50,000: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 41 people have been confirmed killed and 61 wounded by Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.

These casualties bring the total number of Palestinians killed since the war began 17 months ago to 50,021, with 113,274 wounded, according to the ministry.

Numerous victims are still trapped under the wreckage where rescuers cannot reach them, it added.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the tiny territory.