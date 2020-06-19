Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Rise to 200,000: Spokeswoman

The spokeswoman of Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 2,615 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 200,262.

In her press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 120 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 9,392.

The spokeswoman said 159,192 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,833 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,370,718 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, and south of Sistan and Baluchestan provinces are considered red zones, Lari added.