Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Near 210,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 2,445 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 209,970

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 121 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall fatalities to 9,863.

The spokeswoman said 169,160 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,846 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,475,331 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to the spokeswoman, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, and West Azarbaijan provinces have recorded the highest number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus.

However, she added, the number of fatalities has decreased in Khuzestan, while the number of hospitalized patients has risen in Fars province.

The number of hospitalizations has considerably decreased in Kermanshah, Golestan, Kerman, Bushehr, and Hamadan provinces, Lari noted.