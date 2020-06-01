Iran’s Coronavirus Figures Surge Again

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 2,979 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 81 new fatalities in 24 hours, reporting the highest figures in weeks.

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that the new cases of infection increase the total number of infections to 154,445.

He said the new fatalities also raise the overall death toll to 7,878.

According to the spokesman, 121,004 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,578 are in severe conditions of the disease.

He said so far 955,865 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.