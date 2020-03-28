Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 2,517

The country’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday 3,076 new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours.

That brings to 35,408 the total number of people infected with the deadly disease in Iran.

“11,679 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital,” he added.

According to Jahanpour, 3,206 patients are in severe conditions.

He said the implementation of the National Mobilisation Plan and consolidation of pathology, as well as the increase of laboratories approved by the ministry of health to conduct COVID-19 diagnosis test have contributed to discovery of further new cases.

Jahanpour further noted that the failure of some people in observing the recommendations is the main reason for the increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This Iranian official also underlined that up to now about 57 million Iranians have been screened by health centres.

Jahanpour also ruled out the rumours saying people can get infected via aero cells. He underscored that people will not get infected by breathing in open spaces, saying that just the staff working at hospitals and ICU’s are in danger of getting infected via aero cells.