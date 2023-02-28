Iran’s air defense systems successfully destroy targets during drills

The drills, codenamed ‘Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat 1401,’ will be held across around two-thirds of the country’s airspace with the aim of bolstering the protection of skies and increase preparedness against enemy threats.

Brigadier-General Qader Rahimzadeh, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, said the exercises will cover areas with air defense systems that have been installed to protect sensitive centers, such as nuclear sites.

Some 100 manned and unmanned aircraft will simulate attacks on sensitive Iranian targets to test the performance of air defense systems, he said.

Footage emerged of Iran’s 3rd Khordad road-mobile air defense missile system exiting from an underground tunnel, marking the first time the Armed Forces offer a glimpse of the tunnels and underground hangars of air defense systems.

During the excercises, the IRGC’s 3rd Khordad and Dezfoul air defense systems as well as the Army’s Majid and 15th Khordad missile shields, all developed by military experts at home, successfully intercepted and destroyed their targets.