Tuesday, February 28, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran’s air defense systems successfully destroy targets during drills

By IFP Editorial Staff
Khordad 15 Air Defense System

Air defense units of Iran’s Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) stage joint maneuvers, featuring domestically-developed missile shield systems and military hardware.

The drills, codenamed ‘Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat 1401,’ will be held across around two-thirds of the country’s airspace with the aim of bolstering the protection of skies and increase preparedness against enemy threats.

Brigadier-General Qader Rahimzadeh, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, said the exercises will cover areas with air defense systems that have been installed to protect sensitive centers, such as nuclear sites.

Some 100 manned and unmanned aircraft will simulate attacks on sensitive Iranian targets to test the performance of air defense systems, he said.

Footage emerged of Iran’s 3rd Khordad road-mobile air defense missile system exiting from an underground tunnel, marking the first time the Armed Forces offer a glimpse of the tunnels and underground hangars of air defense systems.

During the excercises, the IRGC’s 3rd Khordad and Dezfoul air defense systems as well as the Army’s Majid and 15th Khordad missile shields, all developed by military experts at home, successfully intercepted and destroyed their targets.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks