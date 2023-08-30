Iran’s ‘Tactical Sayyad’ air defense system can engage 12 targets simultaneously: Military official

Speaking to Tasnim, Afshin Naderi Sharif said Tactical Sayyad is a homegrown air defense system suitable for medium altitudes.

He noted that an advantage of the new missile system over the Khordad-3 and Khordad-15 air defense systems is its self-protection system.

The Tactical Sayyad has a short-range self-protection system in one of its silos that makes the weapon immune to low-altitude threats, he added.

The official stated that the new air defense system has become more agile since its radars and missile launchers have been merged into a single vehicle.

Naderi Sharif explained that Tactical Sayyad can detect and track 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 6 to 12 targets in a range of 120 kilometers.

Earlier in August, Iran for the first time showcased a replica of the Tactical Sayyad air defense system at the International Military Forum ARMY-2023 in Russia.

Unveiling the Iranian missile system in an exhibition abroad signified that it has successfully passed all tests and has become operational in Iran.