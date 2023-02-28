Iran’s air defense forces practice protecting sensitive sites as drills kick off

The drills, codenamed ‘Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat 1401,’ will be held across around two-thirds of the country’s airspace with the aim of bolstering the protection of skies and increase preparedness against enemy threats.

Brigadier-General Qader Rahimzadeh, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, said the exercises will cover areas will air defense systems that have been installed to protect sensitive centers, such as nuclear sites.

Some 100 manned and unmanned aircraft will simulate attacks on sensitive Iranian targets to test the performance of air defense systems, he said.

A section of the country’s underground base for air defense systems will also be displayed, he added.