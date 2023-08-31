Senior commander describes Iran as world-class air defense power

With domestically-developed systems and radars at their bases, the Iranian Air Defense is monitoring each and every movement of the enemies, Sabahifard said on Wednesday.

He made it clear that Iran has no problem in detecting, tracking, intercepting and destroying any type of aerial target from any generation.

The domestically-manufactured missile defense systems and radars have turned Iran into a reliable air defense power in the region and the world, the ranking commander stated.

He gave an assurance that the new air defense systems have enhanced his forces’ preparedness and made the country’s airspace more secure than ever.

Iran has recently unveiled a homegrown air defense system dubbed ‘Tactical Sayyad’, which can detect 24 targets at a distance of 180 kilometers and simultaneously engage 12 targets.

In remarks in 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described the air defense base as a very crucial part of the Armed Forces that is at the frontline of confronting enemies of Iran.

The Leader also stressed the importance of accelerating the capabilities of the base and the Air Forces’ staff.