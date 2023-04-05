Iran interior minister says ‘can’t confirm attack on Isfahan’s Defense Ministry site for now’

Vahidi was on Wednesday asked by journalists to comment on the reports by Iranian media outlets about the interception and shooting down of the micro air vehicle that targeted the Defense Ministry’s Amir-al-Momenin Complex.

“For the time being, we do not confirm it,” said Vahidi, adding that an investigation should be launched.

In February, a Defense Ministry site, located in Isfahan, came under attack by three quad-copters.

The micro air vehicles were intercepted and shot down by the country’s missile defense systems.