Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Iranian Air Force commander warns against attack on the country

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air Defense System

The commander of the Iranian Air Force has warned the country’s adversaries against attacking the Islamic Republic.

General Amir Vahedi said the armed forces of Iran are at the highest level of readiness and they will respond to any attack on the country in such a way that will make the aggressors regret their move.

General Vahedi noted that the Iranian armed forces will do whatever it takes to protect their country’s security.

He added that today, the Air Force of Iran is prepared to defend the cause of the scared Islamic establishment.

The Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps naval, ground and air forces have beefed up their military might amid repeated threats by Iran’s enemies, most notably the US and Israel.

Washington and Tel Aviv have openly said frequently that they could use force against Iran.

