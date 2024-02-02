Friday, February 2, 2024
Iranians enjoy skiing in Abali resort

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Abali ski slope located in Damavand city, near the Iranian capital Tehran, is open to skiers after several days of snowing across the country.

The ski resort was reopened after the safety conditions and the height of snow was approved by technical experts.

Below, you can see the images of the skiers enjoying a wintry day:

