Data: 1.4 million foreign tourists visited Iran in past 3 months

The figures show a 60 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Welcoming 5.9 million tourists in 2023, Iran experienced a significant surge of 43 percent in attracting foreign tourists.

According to the figures released by United Nations tourism agency (UNWTO), the upsurge in tourist arrivals has catapulted Iran to the club of top ten countries in the world in terms of tourist attractions.

The variety in Iran’s geography and climate from the lush green northern provinces to the deserts in central Iran, the historical monuments in the several-thousand-year-old country, as well as the plethora of ethnicities and cultural items have been luring tourists from across the world.

Besides recreational tourism, the country has an outstanding place in medical and religious tourism thanks to the holy shrines and medical facilities and expertise in the country.