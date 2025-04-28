Official: Large-scale cyber Attack on Iran’s infrastructure foiled

Behzad Akbari, CEO of the Communications Infrastructure Company, reported the cyber attack on the country’s infrastructure in a tweet on his social media page.

Akbari wrote: “By the grace of God and the efforts of the security and technical teams at the Ministry of Communications, one of the most widespread and sophisticated cyber attacks against the country’s infrastructure was identified yesterday, and preventive measures stopped potential damage.”

According to an official report by Iran’s Infrastructure Company, in the winter of last year, over 101,000 cyber attacks against the country’s infrastructure were detected and repelled.

These attacks, primarily originating from Russia, Ukraine, and the US, targeted vital services such as banks and telecommunications networks, requiring over 5,000 hours of continuous countermeasures.