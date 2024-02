The group, known as Bakhtak meaning incubus in Persian, had previously announced that it hacked the Martyrs’ Foundation in Iran.

The alleged hacking comes a week after another hacker group, dubbed Edalat-e Ali, disrupted the Iranian judiciary’s servers and gained access to millions of files of confidential documents.

The group has published the classified documents on its website and Telegram channel.

Officials have previously said the Israeli regime is behind such acts.