Iranian minister: Cyberspace security needs revision

Issa Zarepour told an information network conference in Iran’s ICT Research Institute that in all complicated communications development projects, including the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), the administration puts boosting cyberspace security high on the agenda.

The minister said Iran has gained self-sufficiency in hardware products in the field, adding it needs to improve its economic competitiveness in international markets for the next stage.

He said although Iran has come a long way to develop security in recent years, the country needs to further step up the security as many users are still vulnerable to phishing and ransomware messages from hackers.

Iranian online infrastructure, including transportation and railways company, has been targeted by stepped-up cyber attacks in recent months.

Iran says the United States and Israel are behind the sabotage acts.