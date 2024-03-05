200 cyber attacks thwarted ahead of key elections: Iranian official

Shedding light on the recent situation surrounding the cyber domain, General Jalali said during the time span 4 or 5 major cyber attacks were waged parts of which were contained and repelled, thanks to the interaction between the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology, and the Passive Defense Organization.

The head of the Passive Defense Organization pointed out that over the past six months some 100 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks occurred in Iran which mainly origionated from outeside of the country, aimed at domestic services to Iranian citizens.

The official added the preparedness on the part of the Telecommunications Ministry contributed to the continuation of the services network.

The comments follow remarks by the Iranian Interior Minister on Monday, saying intelligence services of the enemies as well as terror groups did their best to undermine the security of the elections, but to no avail.

Iranians went to the polls last Friday to elect members of the Parliament as well as the Assembly of the Experts.