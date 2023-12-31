Giant Iranian online food ordering platform hacked

SnappFood has said in a statement that it is trying to identify and tackle the source of the online attack in cooperation with Iranian Cyber Police, whose duty is to monitor and deal with online offenses.

Hackers claim they have gained access the data of more than 20 million of SnappFood’s users.

The online food ordering platform says it will conduct a thorough review of the causes of the incident.

In the statement, SnappFood says the hackers had sold the stolen data before holding any negotiations with the food ordering platform.

SnappFood says it will try its utmost to prevent the release of its users’ data through negotiations with the hacker group.

SnappFood also says its users’ online payment information, including bank card passwords, has not been compromised and are secure.