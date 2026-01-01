Iran says repelled ‘one of world’s most complex’ cyberattacks on national infrastructure

Speaking at a meeting of the Steering Council for Communications and Information Technology, Seyed Sattar Hashemi said the attack occurred on Sunday, coinciding with the launch of Iranian satellites.

He described the operation as a highly sophisticated cyber assault aimed at disrupting the systems of one of Iran’s telecom operators.

Hashemi said the cyberattack was carried out in two phases and was successfully contained. According to him, the first phase was managed outside the country, while the second phase was neutralized domestically using Iran’s indigenous technical capabilities.

“The fact that such a complex attack was controlled in two stages shows the resilience of our national infrastructure,” he said, adding that local experts played a key role in preventing serious damage.

The minister stressed that despite extensive international sanctions, Iran’s knowledge-based production cycle remains active and effective, particularly in the field of cybersecurity and information technology.

Iran has repeatedly reported cyber threats against its critical sectors, especially during sensitive political, technological, or scientific developments.