IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran says repelled ‘one of world’s most complex’ cyberattacks on national infrastructure

By IFP Editorial Staff
Cyber attack

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology said the country faced “one of the most complex cyberattacks” globally in recent days, targeting critical infrastructure linked to a domestic telecom operator.

Speaking at a meeting of the Steering Council for Communications and Information Technology, Seyed Sattar Hashemi said the attack occurred on Sunday, coinciding with the launch of Iranian satellites.

He described the operation as a highly sophisticated cyber assault aimed at disrupting the systems of one of Iran’s telecom operators.

Hashemi said the cyberattack was carried out in two phases and was successfully contained. According to him, the first phase was managed outside the country, while the second phase was neutralized domestically using Iran’s indigenous technical capabilities.

“The fact that such a complex attack was controlled in two stages shows the resilience of our national infrastructure,” he said, adding that local experts played a key role in preventing serious damage.

The minister stressed that despite extensive international sanctions, Iran’s knowledge-based production cycle remains active and effective, particularly in the field of cybersecurity and information technology.

Iran has repeatedly reported cyber threats against its critical sectors, especially during sensitive political, technological, or scientific developments.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks