Trump thinks Zelensky is ready to concede Crimea to Russia

By IFP Media Wire

US President Donald Trump has stated he believes Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is prepared to cede Crimea to Russia as part of a ceasefire deal, as truce talks entered what Washington called a critical phase. The American leader urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop shooting" and agree to end the war sparked by Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

Trump said he believed Zelensky was ready to concede Crimea to Russia as part of any ceasefire agreement, as talks on a truce entered what Washington called a critical week on Monday.

Trump also stepped up pressure on Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian president should “stop shooting” and sign an agreement to end the grinding war that started with Moscow’s February 2022 invasion.

He added his message to Putin was clear.

“I want him to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal.”

“Oh, I think so,” Trump told reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, when asked whether he thought Zelensky was ready to “give up” Crimea – despite the Ukrainian president repeatedly saying he never would.

Zelensky had previously rejected a US proposal to formally recognise Crimea as Russian territory, which would violate international law.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, stated his country would not “negotiate its own territory”, claiming Crimea was a “done deal” ahead of a “critical week” of negotiations.

