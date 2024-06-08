Iran tourism: Chamim wildlife, Khuzestan Province

The unique wildlife of this area is very spectacular and the region is a habitat of horned vipers, a valuable species.
This magnificent animal, which is in danger of extinction, is mostly seen in the sands of Khuzestan.
“Chamim" is a village in Hamidiyeh, in the southwestern Iranian Khuzestan Province, where visitors find desert sands, river water and forest trees together.
