Iran tourism: Chamim wildlife, Khuzestan Province

By IFP Editorial Staff

“Chamim" is a village in Hamidiyeh, in the southwestern Iranian Khuzestan Province, where visitors find desert sands, river water and forest trees together.

The unique wildlife of this area is very spectacular and the region is a habitat of horned vipers, a valuable species.

This magnificent animal, which is in danger of extinction, is mostly seen in the sands of Khuzestan.

