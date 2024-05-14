Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Australian couple driving through Bean car from Europe to Australia

By IFP Editorial Staff

An Australian tourist couple, who travel from England to Australia with a Bean vintage car, entered Iran on their way.

According to the Iranian Center for Tourism and Motoring, the couple have so far visited France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia after starting their journey on April 1 this year in London.

They crossed into Iran through the Bazargan crossing, bordering Turkey, on May 12.

During their 12-day stay in Iran, this tour will first take them to the northwestern cities of Makou, Tabriz, Zanjan, as well as the capital Tehran.

After a one-day stop in the Iranian capital, they will go to Kashan, Isfahan, and Yazd. Kerman, Bam and Zahedan are the other Iranian cities that the couple will visit.

Then they leave Iran after crossing into Pakistan through the Mirjaveh border crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In 1927, an Australian tourist named Francis Birtles traveled from London to Australia in a Bean car via the same route.

The Australian couple has entered Iran about a hundred years later, with the same Bean car, which is now among the most valuable vintage cars of the world.

