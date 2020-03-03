Iranians Roll up Sleeves to Help Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

In a commendable move, an Iranian clergyman has taken the initiative and mobilized the youth as well as benefactors to buy fumigation equipment and disinfectants to contain the spread of the virus in Hasirabad, an underdeveloped district of Ahvaz in soutthwest of Iran.

That came after officials reportedly failed to take enough action to disinfect public places in Hasirabad.

The move shows people’s determination to work in tandem with authorities to stem the growing infection rate of the virus, which has claimed dozens of lives in the country so far.