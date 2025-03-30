Foreign Policy

Iran President calls for strengthening ties with Turkey

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, emphasized deepening Tehran-Ankara relations, expressing hope that the Muslim nation of Turkey and all Muslims worldwide would benefit from the blessings of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. 

President Pezeshkian, responding to the phone call from Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan—who had called to congratulate him on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr—thanked him for the call and reciprocated the Eid greetings.

Pezeshkian also stated: “I hope an opportunity for an in-person meeting will arise soon so that we can discuss matters of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues of common concern, to further deepen and strengthen bilateral relations.”

The Turkish president, while congratulating Eid al-Fitr and wishing for the acceptance of the prayers and worship of Iran’s president and people, asked President Pezeshkian to convey his Eid greetings and good wishes to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Erdoğan referred to the upcoming meeting of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in the coming months, stating that during the meeting, the two sides can hold detailed discussions and consultations on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

