Iranian University Holds Conference on Coronavirus

The Faculty of Medical Sciences of Tarbiat Modarres University organised the conference entitled “Coronavirus” on Saturday, February 1.

Dr Mehrdad Ravanshad, a faculty member of the university was the keynote speaker of the event.

The conference was held to make academics more aware of the virus and of the ways to prevent it.

Late last year, coronavirus began to spread in China. With the arrival of the New Year and the death of more Chinese citizens with coronavirus, sensitivities to the transmission of the virus increased.

Coronavirus is currently unknown and scientists have named it 2019-nCoV, which represents a new type of coronavirus.

According to some doctors and experts, the virus has been transmitted to humans through the animals and the consumption of bat soup.