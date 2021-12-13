Iranian, Turkmen presidents talk bilateral ties

The presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan have underlined the need to strengthen border cooperation and facilitate exchange of goods. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow also stressed the necessity of increasing trade cooperation in order to boost bilateral relations.

Raisi and Berdimuhamedow were speaking on the phone.

The Iranian president thanked his Turkmen counterpart for hosting the Economic Cooperation Organization summit, saying positive steps have been taken over gas cooperation between the two sides and the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan gas swap deal through Iran.

The President emphasized joint work in the field of transportation and transit of goods between the two countries, saying good measures have been taken to strengthen border ties and some obstacles can be overcome.

On tehcnological cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabat, Raisi said during his trip to Turkmenistan, a number of knowledge-based Iranian medical and paramedical products were given to Turkmenistan so that the two sides can have good cooperation in the fields. Berdimuhamedow also stressed the importance of cooperation between neighboring countries, saying relations between Turkmenistan and Iran should continue in the form of cooperation in international organizations.

He described trade and economic cooperation in the relations between the two countries as important and said Iran has a special place in medical development.

Berdimuhamedow also said the gas swap agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on Iranian soil is important and called for the establishment of a joint cooperation commission in this field.